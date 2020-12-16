Complaint Against SEC Nimmagadda For Cheating AP Govt By Claiming HRA

A complaint has been filed against Andhra Pradesh SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar at Suryaraopeta police station. AP Public Court President B Srinivasa Rao has lodged a complaint against Nimmagadda for cheating the government by taking the house rent allowance every month. In the complaint, Srinivasa Rao said that action should be taken against Nimmagadda who is staying in Hyderabad instead of Vijayawada."

United Forum for RTI Campaign complained to Biswabhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh stating that the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar who earns a salary of Rs 3,19,250, does not reside in Andhra Pradesh.

After moving the capital from Hyderabad to Amaravati, the state governor, chief minister, chief secretary, high court judges and other high-ranking officials have been residing in the vicinity of Vijayawada and Guntur.