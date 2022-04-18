Complaint Against Naidu and Lokesh in Anantapur for Linking Kid’s Death to Traffic Curbs

Kalyanadurg (Anantapur district): A complaint has been lodged against the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh with the Kalyanadurg town police in Anantapur district. YSRCP mandal convener Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday in his complaint against the TDP leaders said, after assuming the charge as a Minister of State for Women and Child Welfare on April 15, Usha Sricharan visited Kalyanadurg town.

The police had put in place the traffic restrictions for the minister’s rally in the town. During this time, a dalit girl died due to some illness. Soon, the father-son duo of Telugu Desam started blaming the traffic restrictions for her death on social media.

In his complaint, Bhaskar Reddy said action should be taken against the TDP leaders for attempting to malign the YSRCP government through misinformation and to incite public hatred towards the government and to create distrust between people and the law enforcers. He also demanded cases be filed against some TDP activists for amplifying the TDP supremo’s fake news.