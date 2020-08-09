VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Alla Nani inspected the Swarna Palace hotel where the fire mishap took place where 10 COVID-19 patients were killed in Vijayawada on Sunday, August 9. He expressed his profound sympathies to the kin of the deceased COVID-19 patients. The minister said that a committee has been set up to inquire into the fire mishap and has been asked to furnish the report within 48 hours.

After inspecting the hospital, the minister conducted a review meeting with authorities and then spoke to the media over the mishap. He said that the fire broke out at 4:45 am. Firefighters were notified at 5:09 am and they arrived at the scene around 5:13 am. At least 18 people were immediately rescued from the fire mishap due to timely action, he said.

Nani said that preliminary investigation found that the Ramesh hospital management's recklessness is the main reason for the fire mishap. The minister assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the fire accident.

Nani said a case was registered on Swarna Palace hotel and the Ramesh Hospital management. The case was registered under multiple sections of 304, 308, and 34 sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The minister confirmed that 10 COVID-19 patients died in the fire accident which includes three women. He said that there were 31 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in the hospital's COVID-19 care centre at the time of fire mishap, out of which 21 patients were safe and were undergoing treatment. Home ministers Sucharitha, Vellampalli Srinivas, Perni Nani and MP Mopidevi Ventakaramana accompanied Minister Alla Nani during his visit.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the fire accident that took place at Hotel Swarna Palace, Vijayawada. CM YS Jagan on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those killed in the fire accident. He directed officials to take necessary steps to provide better medical services to the victims.