Committee of Ministers To Monitor AP Covid Command And Control Centre

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has revived the State Command and Control Centre for Covid-19 Management and Vaccination to handle the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of this, the Government on Tuesday constituted a Committee with a group of State Ministers to monitor the functioning of the Control Centre.

The Committee comprises Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) who is the convene, along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Agriculture Minister K Kanna Babu as its members.

The Committee is slated to meet at the APIIC building at Mangalagiri on April 22 to discuss the current COVID-19 situation, medical facilities available to patients and functioning of the COVID-19 Command Control Centre. Officials of medical and health departments will also participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy was brought back and appointed as Chairperson of the CPVID-19 Command and Control Centre on Monday. Considering his experience in handling the COVID situation during the first wave of the COVID pandemic when he was the Special Chief Secretary (Health), was brought back to take charge during the second wave.

State Chief Secretary Adityanath Das issued an order last week to revive the COVID Command and Control Centre and appointed special officers for COVID-19 management and vaccination, in view of the rise in cases.

AP reported 8,987 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in a day after September 13. The districts of Chittoor, Nellore, Guntur and Srikakulam registered the highest number of cases at 1063,1347,1202,1344 respectively.

