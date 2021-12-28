Commitment Of AP Govt To Ensure No Eligible Beneficiaries Are Left Out Of Welfare Schemes

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 703 crore into the bank accounts of 9,30,809 eligible beneficiaries who were earlier not considered due to various reasons for the welfare schemes and programmes that were implemented by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that earlier people used to wait and run from pillar to post to avail welfare schemes, but now the situation has changed, where the schemes are being delivered right at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

As part of this initiative, the State government will re-verify those who are eligible and have not availed the benefits and provide the welfare schemes in June and December every year. The intention is to take welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State, without leaving anyone behind.

Drawing comparison between TDP term, the Chief Minister said that the previous government had only tried to minimize the number of beneficiaries by providing welfare schemes to select numbers through Janmabhoomi Committees and always took a back seat in delivering welfare schemes to the people, doing their best to exclude as many people as possible. However, we had taken only eligibility as the bar and are providing welfare benefits in a transparent way irrespective of their caste, religion, or political affiliations.

Going into the details, he said that the number of beneficiaries and the amount being spent on them has increased at a great rate and prioritised welfare even during Covid times when the revenue was on the decline. During the TDP rule, only 39 lakh people have received pensions of Rs 1000 per month incurring a monthly bill of Rs 400 crore. The current government increased the pension amount to Rs 2250 and has been providing pensions right at the doorstep of over 61 lakh beneficiaries every month at an expenditure of Rs 1450 crore.

Through this initiative, under :

YSR Cheyutha Rs 470.40 crore will be credited to 2,50,929 beneficiaries Rs 7.67 crore to 1136 people under YSR Aasara Rs 53.51 crore to 59,661 people under YSR Sunna Vaddi Runalu (women) Rs 58.89 crore to 2,86,059 people under YSR Rythu Bharosa Rs 19.92 crore to 31,940 people under Vidya Deevena Rs 39.82 crore to 43,010 people under Vasathi Deevena Rs 19.47 crore to 12,983 people under Kapu Nestam Rs 8.09 crore to 8080 people under Vahana Mitra Rs 3.79 crore to 3788 people under Matsakara Bharosa Rs 1.91 crore to 794 people under Nethanna Nestam

Apart from these:

House pattas are being given to 1,10,986 people Pension cards to 1,51,562 people, Rice cards to 3,07,599 people Aarogyasri cards to 1,14,129 people.

Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal and Urban Development Special Secretary Anantaramu, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu, Social Welfare Principal Secretary K Sunita, Village and Ward Secretariats Commissioner Shan Mohan, Minority Welfare Special Secretary Gandham Chandradu, MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi, Srinidhi MD Nancharaya and others were present at the event.

Also See: AP CM YS Jagan Releases Funds To 9 Lakh Beneficiaries Pending Under Various Schemes