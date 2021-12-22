Cold Wave Grips Andhra Pradesh, Temperatures To Fall Further In Next 5 Days

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh is in a grip of a cold wave and temperatures are likely to fall below normal levels in the coming five days as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather warnings. The minimum temperatures are likely to fall below normal by two to four degrees Celsius till December 25. This was due to the dry and cold winds coming from the northern parts of India. The IMD has also forecasted that mist and haze would likely prevail in the morning.

The lowest temperatures were recorded in many parts of the Visakhapatnam district. The lowest temperature of 3.5 degrees was recorded in G. Madugula in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. Araku Valley recorded 3.9 degrees, Dumbriguda 4.4, GK Street 4.8, Munchangiputtu 5.1, Pedabayalu 5.2, Hukumpeta 5.9, Paderu 6.8 degrees and Minumuluru at 9 degrees temperature.

The mercury dipped in Chittoor district which recorded 7.1 degrees in Horsley Hills.

Vijayawada also recorded a minimum temperature of 13.8 degrees on Tuesday, while 13.6 degrees was recorded in Kurnool.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees in Guntur, 15.9 degrees in Tirupati, and 18.8 degrees in Visakhapatnam.

The IMD said the temperatures in the state were at a very low level after many years.

