A cold wave alert has been forecasted for the coming four days in the Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with the temperatures dipping in the night hours. Winter has commenced and apart from the cities, towns and rural areas are also affected with cold winds intensifying from Thursday.

Officials are advising people, especially senior citizens and children to be careful as there are chances of respiratory problems along with seasonal diseases prevalent due to the cold weather.

The joint districts of Rangareddy and Adilabad in the State of Telangana are reeling under the cold wave. While the temperatures have reached 13.7 degrees centigrade in Telanagana the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the twin cities has been 11.9 degrees C at Rajendranagar. The lowest minimum temperature recorded across the State has been 9.4 °C at Ramalakshmanpalle, Kamareddy district. Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Mancherial, Rangareddy, and Nizamabad had recorded 10 degrees or less. (According to the Telangana Weatherman)

COLD WEATHER ALERT ⚠️ During Nov 15-20, there will be definetely strong COLD WEATHER in many parts of Telangana mainly North, West Telangana with peak effect on Nov 18-19 with temp dropping upto 7°C at few areas during early morning ⚠️ HYD too strong cold weather ahead pic.twitter.com/lcsg0uvhkl — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) November 13, 2022

On the other hand, the cold wave is affecting the State of Andhra Pradesh as well. The impact is more visible in the agency areas. The minimum temperature recorded was 12 degrees Centigrade in Paderu and 10 degrees in Minumuluru. A minimum temperature of 11 degrees was also recorded in Aruku Valley. The cold weather continues from morning to till night and people are burning bonfires to stay warm and beat the cold.

