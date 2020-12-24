CMs YS Jagan, KCR Extend Christmas Greetings To Telugu People

AMARAVATI/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhara Rao extended Christmas greetings to the people of the Telugu states.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his Christmas message said that- love for fellow human beings, compassion for the helpless, limitless patience, boundless sacrifice, peaceful coexistence, forgiveness even for the enemies were the extraordinary messages that Christ had given to the world. YS Jagan hoped that the teachings of Christ would help people walk in the path of righteousness. The Chief Minister wished for God’s blessings to be showered on the people of the state and for their welfare.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) extended Christmas greetings to the people of the State. The Chief Minister said that everyone's life would be filled with happiness if they followed the virtues of love, compassion, and peace as prophesied by Jesus Christ. KCR said that the teachings of Christ have influenced the ways of the world. The Chief Minister called upon the people to celebrate Christmas festivities with joy while following the COVID-19 rules.