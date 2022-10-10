CMs of Telugu States Condole Mulayam Singh Yadav's Demise

The Chief Ministers of the Telugu states condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) who was on life support, died on Monday at a private hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness.

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Lok Sabha member, and founder of Samajwadi Party.

Popularly known as 'Neta ji', he has played an important role in National politics and was revered by marginalised sections and Minorities, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Taking to his social media blog Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, " Deeply saddened by the demise of former UP CM Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He was a true statesman & an icon of socialist leadership in India who always worked for the empowerment of the downtrodden. My condolences to his family and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," in his Tweet on Monday.

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said Mulayam Singh Yadav worked for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections throughout his life.

Yadav, who joined politics inspired by great leaders like socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia, served as the Chief Minister of the country's biggest state of Uttar Pradesh thrice and also as Union Minister, KCR said. The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to Yadav's son former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other family members.

