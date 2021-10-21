AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP, Parliamentary Party Leader, and the National General Secretary of YSRCP, V Vijayasai Reddy stated that the Chief Minister’s dignity and sobriety should not be misconstrued to be as incapability. Taking to Twitter in his imitable style, the Rajya Sabha responded to the issue where the TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram had made abusive remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He stated that in reference to the TDP, that they had lost dismally in every election. No one would become great by abusing a person who is loved by the people of the State and treated like God, he said.

Criticism and counter-criticism and making allegations are normal in politics. They are done keeping in mind the welfare of the public and centered around the. But the Telugu Desam Party which is on the ventilator is indulging in using abusive and vulgar language and will end up paying a heavy price for it, the MP stated in another tweet.

He said that the Opposition was indulging in such activities as they were unable to digest welfare rule. They are worried about their position in the State. People will not accept if one indulges in such politics where abusive words are used. Gone are the days of provocative hate politics. This is the kind of a ‘tamasha’ done by people who have no stability, but the cadre must be vigilant, he cautioned.

