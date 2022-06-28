CM YS Jagan's Nadu-Nedu Review Meeting on Distribution of Tabs for Class 8 Students

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu works in schools and digital learning at the camp office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said tabs will be distributed among class 8 students in September and directed the officials to ensure Byju's content is uploaded in the teaching devices. He added that the tabs should have appropriate specifications and features. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure quality and durability while tenders are being called for the procurement of tabs for students.

The Chief Minister said the tabs being given to class 8 students should be useful to them for the next two years. He said the maintenance of these tabs is very important and instructed the officials to focus on repairing them immediately in case of technical issues. The CM asked the AP Technology Services responsible for procuring laptops to consider the best companies for the procurement of tabs and directed the officials to ensure they are delivered to students in the stipulated time.

CM YS Jagan Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to set up digital boards and TVs in classrooms. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have taken the suggestions from experts and are planning to set up interactive screens in some class rooms and TV screens in other class rooms.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to work out how to put digital screens and boards to optimum usage. He asked them to study the existing methods of usage of digital screens and boards and added that they will help the students to understand subjects like mathematics and science better while adding that the efficiency of the teachers would also increase.

CM YS Jagan opined that it will be good if there is flexibility to highlight the content on the screen and set it to enlarge. He instructed the officials to focus on security of digital screens and panels and prepare an action plan in this regard by July 15.

Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, School Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Sarwa Siksha Abhiyan SPD Vetri Selvi and other officials were present.

