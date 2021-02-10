Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the main aim in launching the Grama and Ward Volunteer system is to ensure corruption free governance and the delivery of services to every household in the state. The volunteer system has been developed with the intention of providing government schemes directly to the people of the state irrespective of caste, religion and region. The previous government had set up a volunteer system where in people have to give bribes for their works to be done.

Jagan in a letter to volunteers stated that a few people are demanding an increase in the salaries of village volunteers and are conducting protests. He further added that it has hurt him a lot. The volunteers in the state has been entrusted with some responsibilities. The Andhra Pradesh government has brought in the volunteer system and has selected the employees who has a strong desire to serve the people.

He said that the grama and ward volunteers have believed that they haven't been doing the job but they have been doing service to the people without expecting anything in the return. They have been treated with utmost respect by everyone in the state. He further stated that the village volunteers are not paid salaries but were given Rs. 5000 as honorarium.

In his letter, he stated that, "No other state government would spend such an amount for door delivery of citizen services. Our government has been extending Rs 60,000 per year to each volunteer with an objective to provide services to people in an unbiased manner."

He said that, "It was clearly mentioned in the handbook for every 50 households, there will be a village volunteer. Youth those who were interested to do service to the society will be given an honorarium of Rs.5000 for their services. To ensure the effectiveness of door delivery schemes and advantages under Navaratnalu, ward secretariat would be a link between the village secretaries and the households.

YS Jagan said that the meaning of a volunteer is the one who offers his/her services freely. He also stated that those who have been working as volunteers should notice that they have been working three days in a week and that too in their free time. There are no fixed working hours for the volunteers. So he appealed to the village volunteers stating no one should fall prey for wrongful activities.