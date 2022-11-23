CM YS Jagan's Generosity, Responds to 7yo Girl's Treatment Request

Narasannapeta (Srikakulam dist.) : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity during his visit here on Wednesday. Meesala Krishnaveni, native of Chinna Sirlam village of Vizianagaram district appealed to the Chief Minister to get the necessary help for her daughter Indraja's treatment. Responding to her plea, he directed the officials to provide necessary medical support to seven year old Indraja who was suffering with health issues.