VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas said on Thursday that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has revolutionised the reform process and brought in exemplary reforms in the medical and health sector of the state. The minister flagged off 61 (104,108 vehicles) which were allocated to Visakhapatnam district.

Speaking to media persons, Avanthi Srinivas said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been giving top priority for the education, medical, and health sectors in the state. Also, the government is moving forward to provide corporate health facilities to the poor. He said CM YS Jagan's remarkable initiatives are making the entire country sit up and shift its gaze towards Andhra Pradesh.

The minister said that launching 108 and 104 ambulance services despite the distressing times due to coronavirus pandemic is highly commendable.

Speaking on this occasion, Anakapalle MP Sathyavathi said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a role model for the entire country having focussed on public health as no one else could. "As a doctor, I would express my gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for launching 104, 108 ambulance and medical services which will immensely benefit the poor of the state," she remarked.

MLAs Tippala Nagireddy and Bhagyalakshmi expressed their happiness over the launch of ambulance services in the state. They also stated that 104,108 services would help in providing better health care to the tribal people. They said that the government is going to set up a medical college in Paderu as part of its mission to provide improved healthcare to the tribals in the agency areas.