CM YS Jagan Writes To PMO on Tika Utsav in AP, Seeks More Vaccines

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, thanking him for the supply of 6.4 lakh doses sent earlier upon his request.

The Chief Minister also explained the successful conduct of Tika Utsav in the State on April 14 and also requested the Centre to supply additional 60 Lakh doses of vaccine to Andhra Pradesh. This was for the vaccination drive for the people above 45 years in the coming three weeks.

It is a proud moment for the Govt. to state that 6.28 Lakh persons were vaccinated on a single day (on 14th April 2021) during Tika Utsav, which is the highest single day vaccination numbers by any State in the country.

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

