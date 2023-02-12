CM YS Jagan Welcomes New AP Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed former Supreme Court Judge S Abdul Nazeer after he was appointed Governor of the State on Sunday.

“ It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unraveling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential. Welcome Sir!”, the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.

It is my privilege to welcome the incoming Governor, Sri S. Abdul Nazeer garu, to our beautiful state of Andhra Pradesh. I look forward to working with you in unravelling Andhra Pradesh’s full potential.

Welcome Sir! — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 12, 2023

Former Supreme Court judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer who hails from Karnataka was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Justice Nazeer replaces the incumbent Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who has been shifted to Chhattisgarh.

AP CM YS Jagan also thanked the outgoing Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and wished him all the best for his new role as the Governor of Chattisgarh. Taking to Twitter YS Jagan said that,” It was a true honour working with Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu, the outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our State and will always cherish my fruitful association with him. I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh.

It was a true honour working with Sri @BiswabhusanHC garu, the outgoing Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I thank him for the services he rendered to our State and will always cherish my fruitful association with him.

I wish him my best in his new role as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. pic.twitter.com/4mFym0Lr03 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) February 12, 2023

The Centre on Sunday appointed six new governors, besides carrying out a rejig of the administrative posts in seven states.

Also Read: Retd Justice S Abdul Nazeer is New Governor of Andhra Pradesh