CM YS Jagan to Visit Vizag on Aug 26, Likely to Sign MoU with Parley 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to visit Visakhapatnam on August 26. He will take part in several programmes on Friday. As part of Jagananna Swachh Sankalpam, the GVMC will take up a mega beach cleanup drive during the CM visit in which 28 kms of stretch between RK Beach to Bheemili will be covered.

To ensure a clean and green coastal area and beaches, the state government will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parley for the Oceans, a member of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP). After this pact at the AU Convention Center, a plastic recycling plant will be set up in Vizag.

GVMC in association with GoAP and Parley for the oceans conducting a Beach Clean Up mega drive on 26th Aug 2022 covering 28 kms stretch between RK Beach to Bheemili.#VizagSaysNotoPlastic#SwachSagarSurakshitSagar#swachhsagarsuraksitsagar#SwachhSurvekshan2023Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/gw8n8nuamz — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_VISAKHA) August 23, 2022

Last April, GASP chairman Erik Solheim, Parley for the Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch and Eco-tourism investor Aditi Balbir had called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office.

Expressing his concern over rising pollution in seawaters Gutsch had said, “only nine percent of 150 million tonnes of single use plastic products is being recycled, making the remaining a cause of concern. He said turning plastic waste into value- added products using eco-friendly methods would pave the way for a new economy.”

The chief minister YS Jagan is also expected to inaugurate the Sea Harrier museum, which is nearing completion, located at Beach Road. The project is being set up at Rajiv Smrithi Bhavan.

