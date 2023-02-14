CM YS Jagan Virtually Launches 20 Tourist Police Stations in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Continuing its efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for the people and visitors to the state, the Andhra Pradesh police launched 20 tourist police stations.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged-off the tourist police stations across the state virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said these police stations would work as additional police stations and it will look into the complaints from tourists.

During his virtual interaction with the officials of the police department, the CM YS Jagan, this initiative is one of the reforms brought out by the YSRCP government in the police department to ensure the safety and security of the people of the state. He hope this initiative would help boost the tourism industry in the state.

Currently, these security kiosks have been opened at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in YSR district, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Pushkar Ghat at Rajahmundry, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru district, Manginapudi Beach and Mopidevi Temple in Krishna district, Indrakeeladri Temple and Bhavani Island in NTR district, Mypadu Beach and Sri Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swami temple at Penchalakona in SPSR Nellore district, Mahanandi and Ahobilam temples in Nandyal district, Raghavendra Swamy temple at Mantralayam in Kurnool district, Horsley Hills in Annamayya district and Lepakshi temple in Satya Sai district.

