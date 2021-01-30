CM YS Jagan Urges Officials To Finish Irrigation Projects As Per Timeline

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said irrigation projects listed as priority in phase 1 should be completed on predefined timelines and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for phase 2 priority projects focusing on north Andhra projects.

During a review meeting held on irrigation projects at the Camp office here on Friday, the Chief Minister said phase-1 priority projects including Polavaram Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage, Veligonda, Vansadhara, Owk Tunnel and others should be completed on time. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan for phase 2 priority projects including the projects related to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakapatnam districts.

The Officials said civil works of Nellore barrage are completed and the gates will be fixed by March 31 and ready for inauguration by April. Major civil works of Sangam barrage are completed and the material related to gates has reached the project site and works are going on brisk pace. Clamping of the gates will start in two weeks and the work will be completed by the end of March and it will be ready for inauguration in April. They said it has become difficult for works in Owk tunnel due to presence of loose soil and added that 14,000 cusecs of water are being pumped out from two tunnels till now. They said problems were created in excavation works of another 134 meter tunnel due to rains and loose soil. The officials said they have prepared an action plan to remove the soil and strengthen the tunnel by July.

The Officials said works of tunnel 1 head regulator in Veligonda are completed and tunnel 2 head regulator works will start from April 1 and will be completed in three and half months. The excavation works of tunnel 1 are completed and lining works are underway and the works of tunnel 2 will be completed by August. They said Nallamala Sagar reservoir which is a part of Veligonda project is ready for water storage. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete R&R works by October and expedites the construction of canals, which are part of the Veligonda project.

Polavaram

The officials said spill way road of Polavaram project will be completed by February 10 and the works of spill channel are on brisk pace. Fitting of radial gates will be over by April and the construction of approach channel will be completed by May, they said. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to appoint a special officer for getting approvals of designs and ensure no delay in import of cylinders. The Officials said works of reach 1 and reach 4 of Upper Coffer dam will be completed by end of March, that of reach 2 by April, that of reach 3 by end of May. They said the works of Coffer dam will be completed by next rainy season. The Chief Minister said to ensure no one is affected due to Coffer dam and expedite rehabilitation programs meanwhile.

The Officials said the remaining works of Vamsadhara project will be completed in three packages by July and the works related to Vansadhara-Nagavali link. The pending works of Thotapalli barrage will be completed by 2022 and the works of Gajapatinagaram branch canal to provide water to 15,000 acres, will be completed by June 2022. They said legal problems of Tarakarama Tirthasagar project will be solved soon and the project will be completed by December 2022 and steps are being taken to complete Mahendra Tanaya project by June 2022.

The Chief Minister also reviewed on Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) related to Rayalaseema drought mitigation project, Palnadu drought mitigation project, Krishna Kolleru salinity mitigation project and AP State Water Security Development project. The Officials briefed the Chief Minister the steps taken to pool funds for these projects. They said the works of Varikapudisela lift irrigation scheme are underway.

Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav, Irrigation Principal Secretary J Shyamala Rao, ENC Narayana Reddy and other senior officials were present.