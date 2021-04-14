CM YS Jagan Upholding Dr Ambedkar Ideals in Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP

AMARAVATI: YSRCP leaders had paid floral tributes to Dr B.R Ambedkar on the occasion of his 130th birth anniversary. Taking part in the celebrations at the party central office here on Wednesday, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy garlanded the portrait of Dr B.R Ambedkar and released a book published by Varaprasad based on real events that took place in the life of Ambedkar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said Dr. BR Ambedkar was a great leader and his ideologies have shown a path to the country and to the world. He said Ambedkar has put tireless efforts to advocate equality in society and added that the next generations were limited only to speeches on it. He said for the first time in the history of the state, the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working to fulfill the vision of Dr B.R Ambedkar and succeeded in the last 20 months of his governance. The Chief Minister has been working for the empowerment of women, politically adequate representation of Dalits and development of the poor irrespective of caste and religion. He called upon the people to be a part of this process irrespective of politics.

MP Nandigam Suresh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who claims that SCs are his relatives, is working hard for their welfare and development. Despite being an ordinary activist of the party, he was made an MP, said Suresh and added that the Chief Minister always supports Dalits.

MLA Merugu Nagarjuna said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working with the constitutional spirit of BR Ambedkar and implementing various schemes and programmes for the justice and development of all the sections.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Party General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, APSDCL Chairman Challa Madhusudan Reddy, and other leaders participated in the event.

