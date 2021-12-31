CM YS Jagan Takes AP Development A Notch Up Higher in 2021

AMARAVATI: The Year has seen Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emerging as the undisputed leader in terms of popularity and efficiency with the overwhelming mandate acknowledging his welfare and development agenda, industrial houses queuing up to set up shop in the State and the first edition of YSR Achievement Awards getting underway, among others.

The results of local bodies, Tirupati Lok Sabha and Budvel Assembly by-polls have reiterated the faith of people in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governance and the humble Chief Minister felt the results have increased the government’s responsibility.

Social justice came in full glare with the election of Koyye Moshen Raju as Chairman and Zakia Khanam as his Deputy in the Upper House whom the Chief Minister escorted to the Chair. Meanwhile, YSRCP numbers swelled with the ruling Party bagging all the 11 seats on offer.

The second wave of Covid has shown its impact but the State recovered faster than other States with the strict measures taken and the vaccination drive injecting hope and relief among the people. About 98 percent were administered single-dose and over 90 percent with a double dose. Extending support to the bereaved families, the Chief Minister had decided to provide jobs on compassionate grounds to kin of the deceased government employees due to Covid-19.

The Chief Minister visited Delhi twice and discussed wide-ranging issues of State by meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. He also called on Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to resolve water disputes and border issues.

The Chief Minister met Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana, during his maiden visit to the city. They both attended the high tea hosted by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan.

YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards were given away to honour common people

The Chief Minister launched American Corner at Andhra University, to support the students to study abroad by providing educational and cultural opportunities.

On the economic front, investments include a mega data center park, a skill university by Adani Enterprises, electric vehicle manufacturing units and battery swapping stations by Kinetic Green Energy and Rs 7500 crore investment by Jindal Steels are in the offing.

Foundation stone was laid for CenturyPly’s largest integrated wood panel manufacturing unit at Gopavaram in Kadapa district, which is being set up at an investment of Rs 1600 crore and for Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited at Pulivendula Industrial Park. The Chief Minister also inaugurated YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kopparthy which is being developed by the State government at an investment of Rs 1580 crore. Dixon Technologies, Digicon Solution Limited, Celkon Resolute, Chandrahas Enterprises, UTNPL have also expressed their interest in setting up their plants in the State.

Orvakal airport near Kurnool was inaugurated and was named after freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The airport is the state's sixth civilian airport after Vizag, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa.

On the education front, the Chief Minister launched the first phase of Nadu-Nedu initiative in schools, which welcomed students in a colorful way after a long break due to Covid. Almost 15,715 government schools were modernized. Besides these, he laid the foundation for constructing14 new medical colleges in State, giving a fillip to the health care system.

After the distribution of house sites to over 30 lakh beneficiaries, the Chief Minister initiated the construction of 15.6 lakh houses for the poor in the first phase. During the year, the Chief Minister launched door delivery of rice to ration card holders along with a fleet of Mobile Dispensing Units. He also launched a comprehensive 'Temple Management System' bringing all temples under one system of the endowments department.

The State rolled out the first of its kind initiative Sweccha, through which sanitary supplies will be provided to the girl students studying in government schools free of cost.

During the year, the Chief Minister also brought another novel initiative, the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku (OTS) scheme, where people who received houses from the government can get them registered at free of cost in their name by paying a nominal fee fixed by the government.

Taking a green initiative, he launched Jagananna Pacha Thoranam - Vana Mahotsavam by planting a sapling at AIIMS Mangalagiri and pledged for making Green Andhra Pradesh by increasing the forest cover to 33 percent.

The sportsman in Chief Minister has come to the fore when he took stance at the wickets and faced two balls playing perfect on drives after he inaugurated floodlights and other facilities at the Raja Reddy Stadium during his Kadapa visit.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who bagged the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics was given two acres of land for setting up a Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam along with a cash reward of Rs 30 lakhs. Women hockey player E Rajani who was part of the Indian Hockey team that won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics was given a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs, 1000 yards of residential land in Tirupati, along with Rs 40,000 per month as an incentive. Also, he had felicitated Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for winning silver in World Championships and announced a cash award of Rs 7 lakh, five-acre of land at Tirupati for setting up an academy.

During the year, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly had passed key bills, including the amendment of the Cinema Bill to regulate the ticket pricing and stop the exploitation of middle-class people cashing their interests.

Lance Naik Sai Teja, of Chittoor district, was among those killed in the chopper crash that claimed the lives of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu.The Andhra Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja.

