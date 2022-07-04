Gannavaram : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reiterated the demand that the Centre accord Special Category Status to the state. He also asked the Prime Minister to fulfill other commitments made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Chief Minister YS Jagan handed a letter to PM Modi at the Gannavaram airport which contained a long list of requests for funds for the development of the state. PM Modi was given a warm send off by the CM YS Jagan at the airport.

Following issues are listed in the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister :

With reference to the Resource Gap Grant issue, Rs 34,125.5 crores have been sought as grant under the Resource Gap

Sought the Central government’s help in recovering Rs 6,627.28 crores which the Telangana Discoms owed to the AP Genco towards the cost of power supplied to them post bifurcation

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has stated that the approved cost of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is Rs 55,548.87 crores at 2017-18 price level

Lack of rationale in the distribution of subsidised food to AP under the National Food Security Act. The food security act needs to be amended and appropriate steps should be taken to benefit the state

Adequate financial assistance should be provided to the newly established medical colleges in the state

Clearance for Bhogapuram airport sought

CM YS Jagan requested the Prime Minister to allot iron mines to the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC)

