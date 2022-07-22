CM YS Jagan Stresses on Digital Education

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review on the Education Department at his camp office here on Friday and took some of the key decisions in the field of ‘Digital’ Education.

During the review, the Chief Minister laid stress on imparting quality education through digital medium and directed the officials to equip all the classrooms with the necessary infrastructure required and told them to start right from PP1. He said that students can obtain more knowledge through interactive displays, and smart teaching facilities, and inspected the equipment of various companies regarding the digital displays that are to be set up in government schools across the State. He ordered the officers to ensure that the projectors and interactive TVs are of good quality. He advised installing smart TVs from PP-1 to class-2 and projectors from class-3 onwards and ordered the installation process in all the schools that were refurbished under Nadu-Nedu Phase-1.

Reviewing the distribution of tabs, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that all the tabs are of good quality and said that they will be distributed to Class-8 students after Byju’s loads the content. Asserting that many reforms were brought in the education sector, he emphasized that supervision should be there at every level. He ordered immediate filling of the vacant posts including DEO and MEO in the Education Department besides focusing on filling up the posts in SCERT, DIET Senior Lecturers, and DIET Lecturers.

In regard to the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works in schools, he directed the officials to expedite the works and told them to take appropriate measures like installing CC cameras for safety, as valuable equipment is being installed in schools. Also, he asked the officials to upload the data related to achieving Sustainable Development Goals in the Education Sector and formulate SOPs. He instructed the officials to make use of the Toilet Maintenance Fund and School Maintenance Fund effectively.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, School Education Department Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Advisor A Murali, AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Secretary A Sambasiva Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

