Renigunta: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was on a whirlwind tour attending various programmes in the district on Thursday. After laying foundation stones for the new industries at some places, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was going to some other place but stopped his convoy when he saw a disabled person waiting to be heard.

The disabled person identified as Mahesh, a native of Srikalahasti mandal, met with an accident in 2019. He learnt that the chief minister was visiting the district, so he came to seek YS Jagan’s help today.

Showing his human side, the CM YS Jagan asked his staff to take the letter from Mahesh’s hand as he was seeking government’s help.

Feeling relieved, Mahesh said he was facing financial hardships and expecting financial help from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

