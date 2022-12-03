Kadapa (YSR District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity during his visit here on Saturday.

He promised to provide financial assistance to two families for the better treatment of a farmer from Anantapur and two small children from Pulivendula who are suffering from various diseases. Jaganmohan Reddy, a farmer from Gugudu village, Narpala mandal, Anantapur district, his wife Siva Jyothi along with their three children Sowmya, Haripriya and Yamini submitted an appeal to the Chief Minister that he was suffering from brain tumour.

In their application, Siva Jyothi said that her husband was undergoing treatment at Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore since November 12. Doctors estimate Rs 20 lakh required for treating her husband. After talking to them, the Chief Minister assured that Rs 2 lakh will be immediately deposited into their account and the entire treatment cost will be borne by the government.

In another case, K Sivakumar, native of Pulivendula, a tailor and his wife G Varalakshi, housewife lives with their two children, Haindav (8) and Kushal (5). The two children are suffering from severe anaemia and they are being given an injection to increase their blood. In his appeal, Siva Kumar informed the Chief Minister that they have consulted doctors in Chennai and Bangalore for better treatment.

At present, the treatment is not covered under the Aarogyasri scheme and is being treated by an American oncologist in Hyderabad. Around Rs 15 lakh have been spent so far for their children's treatment and now are not in a position to proceed further. Responding to his plea, the Chief Minister promised to provide better treatment for the health of the children.

