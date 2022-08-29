CM YS Jagan Sets Agenda for Sep 3 Southern Zonal Council Meet

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a preparatory meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) scheduled for September 3 at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure that key issues pertaining to the State, including unresolved issues of State bifurcation are brought up in the meeting.

He said that there is a need to demand the setting up of a system to address and resolve the bifurcation issues, besides implementing the decisions taken. He opined that Andhra Pradesh has suffered a lot financially after losing a city like Hyderabad, and said that it was suffering even more with the delay in resolving the bifurcation issues. Also, he instructed the officials to raise the Polavaram issue at the meeting and ask the Centre to release sufficient funds for completing the project.

The Chief Minister said that he is not attending the meeting due to the death anniversary of his father YS Rajashekar Reddy and stated that a delegation from the state will attend under the leadership of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath. In this regard, the officials have placed 19 items on the agenda that are to be addressed at the Council meeting.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Buggana Rajendranath, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Department Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal Administration, Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Energy Department Special CS K Vijayanand, Finance Department Special CS SS Rawat, Industries Department Special CS Karikala Valaven, Principal Secretary Transport MT Krishnababu, Principal Secretary Water Resources Shasibhushan Kumar, GAD Ex-Officio Principal Secretary L Premachandra Reddy, Planning Secretary G Vijay Kumar, Law Secretary G Satya Prabhakar Rao, Principal Secretary for Home Department Parish Kumar Gupta and other high officials were present.