CM YS Jagan Seeks Pending Arrears For AP Civil Supplies Corporation From Centre

NEW DELHI: During his two-day visit to Delhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a meeting with Union Railway and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal and appealed to release the pending arrears of Rs 3,229 crore for AP Civil Supplies Corporation, as they would come in handy for paying farmers towards Rabi crop procurement.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that free rice distribution will be carried out for another two months due to Covid-19 and stated that effective measures are being taken by the government to overcome the pandemic crisis. He said that under the National Food Security Act, till December 2015, nearly 1.29 crore ration card holders in State were provided with 1,85,640 MT of rice every month, but after December 2015, considering the 2011 census, the distribution has been limited to only 60.96 percent households in rural areas and 41.14 percent households in urban areas, where only 0.91 crore ration cardholders are receiving the ration and the allocation were reduced to 1,54,148 MT. He said this was a serious injustice to the state, as neighbouring states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are receiving more supplies.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the allocation basis for ration rice was decided before the State bifurcation, where all the allocations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are being carried out on the same basis without any reality check. He reminded the Supreme Court verdict stating that the state government was responsible for identifying those eligible for ration cards and in this regard, the government had surveyed and identified 1.47 crore ration cardholders.

Further, he said that the poor are suffering severely due to unreasonable restrictions under the National Food Security Act, where the burden is being carried by the State government, and appealed that it be rectified at the earliest possible. He said that the government is procuring paddy for 2020-21 rabi season, providing remunerative prices to farmers, and ensuring timely payments.

Also Read: In Delhi, AP CM Asks Centre to Consider Alternatives to Revive Vizag Steel Plant