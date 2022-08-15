CM YS Jagan’s One-day Whirlwind Tour to Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam Tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will go on a whirlwind tour of Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, August 16. The Chief Minister will inaugurate Rs 2,000-crore ATC (Alliance Tire Company) tyre unit at Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in Anakapalli district. YS Jagan will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate eight new units.

As per the communique from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), The Chief Minister’s itinerary for tomorrow’s visit is as follows:

CM to leave Tadepalli camp office at 9.00 am on Tuesday

He will reach Visakhapatnam airport at 10.20 am

Between 10.40 am to 12.30 am, CM Jagan will inaugurate the newly established ATC Tyres Unit at Atchutapuram APSEZ in Anakapalli district

He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate eight new units

At 12.40 pm, the CM will depart for Visakhapatnam

At 1.10 pm, YS Jagan will visit the residence of MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar at Marripalem to bless the newly married couple

The CM will leave for Tadepalli at 1.40 pm and reach his camp office at 3.00 pm

Earlier, Minister for IT and Industry Gudivada Amarnath said that the manufacturing plant was set up on 100 acres of land and the industry is expected to provide employment to 1,000 local youth. He also said this was the first industry for which land was allotted by the YSRC government commencing production.

The tyre manufacturing unit was set up by Tokyo-based Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd. This is the third plant of the Yokohama in India after its units at Dahej in Gujarat and Tirunelvi in Tamil Nadu.The Yokohama Rubber group manufactures off-road tyres, such as those used on agricultural and other equipment.

Over the years, the Japan-based company has spread over to 120 countries on six continents, and in India, so far ATC had two manufacturing plants one at Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and the other in Dahej (Gujarat).