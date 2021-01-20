AP CM Proposes Geo Tagging With Unique Id For Cattle

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to prioritise Jagananna Thodu, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Bhima schemes and complete the loan disbursement process for the programs being carried out under these schemes by the end of March.

During a review meeting on YSR Cheyutha, YSR Aasara and Jagananna Thodu schemes, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to focus on the selection of beneficiaries for various employment creation programmes under YSR Cheyutha scheme by continuing the best practices and ensure to cover more number of people in the second tranche of the scheme. He told the officials to encourage the beneficiaries in investing the money provided by the government to improve their livelihood rather spending on personal needs.

Further, the Chief Minister directed the officials to make arrangements for providing animal feed and medicines for the beneficiaries of Jeevakranti scheme upon placing orders through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and look into the possibility of geo-tagging along with the unique ID number for the cattle supplied under the scheme. Even if the beneficiaries want to sell the cattle, it should be done through RBKs. He told the officials to maintain the complete health records of the cattle and ensure to provide all services from feed to sale in RBKs across the State.

The authorities have proposed to fill the vacant posts of Veterinary Surgeons in the Department of Animal Husbandry and to set up a new toll-free number for treating the cattle. The Chief Minister approved the proposals laid by the officials and told to revamp the veterinary hospitals similar to Nadu-Nedu scheme.

Discussing the YSR Cheyutha scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed on examining the implementation of the scheme by conducting a study on the steps to be taken to implement it more transparently and their impact on transforming the beneficiaries' lives. He instructed the authorities to provide scheme for all those eligible, by weeding out the ineligible ones and asked the banks to extend loans for eligible beneficiaries in connection with the Jagananna Thodu scheme. The Chief Minister also stressed on creating prominence to the retail shops that were setup with the government aid and told to tag Cheyutha beneficiaries to the top companies in their field.

In regard to YSR Bhima, the Chief Minister directed the officials to accelerate the selection process of beneficiaries of the insurance scheme by coordinating with bankers and make sure to benefit all the eligible. Also, he told the officials to review the implementation of YSR Bhima fortnightly.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed the AP Amul project to the Chief Minister, which is currently being implemented in 3 districts Prakasam, Chittoor, Kadapa. The officials informed that AP Amul project will be extended to Guntur and West Godavari districts in the first week of February and would be expanded to other districts across the state by March 31, 2022.

Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Seediri Appalaraju, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Gopalakrishna Dwivedi , AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation MD A. Babu, Special Commissioner of Labor Department G Rekharani and other officials were present in the review meeting.