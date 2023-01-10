CM YS Jagan Reviews Women and Child Welfare Department Programmes

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Women and Child Welfare Department officials to take up the Rs. 1500 crore infrastructure development works in all Anganwadis in three phases implementing a clear cut action plan covering all Mandals.

During a review meeting on the functioning of Anganwadis held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to constantly monitor the supply of milk and eggs to the children to ensure their quality. He told them to formulate SOPs using technology to ensure a foolproof and hassle free distribution of food items.

There should be a constant vigil even on the functioning of supervisors and strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in wrong doings in the distribution of milk and eggs. Besides filling the existing 63 CDPO posts as soon as possible, the process of giving promotions should also be expedited, he suggested.

Besides ensuring that quality milk is served to all children, officials should launch a pilot project immediately to serve flavoured milk to children, he said, observing it can be launched in full-fledged manner after three months.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs to give the best education to kids in Anganwadis. While village and ward clinics should constantly monitor the health of the children in Anganwadis, better medical treatment should be extended to all children using Aarogyasri wherever necessary.

He said Anganwadis, Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure nutritious food to all mothers and children suffering from anaemic problems. They should be given additional medicines and this should be implemented from Feb 1. A permanent solution should be found to the problem using the family doctor concept and formulating SOPs.

A foolproof method should be developed to provide take home ration for all mothers, he said, adding that the government is giving as much importance to women and child welfare as it gives to education, agriculture, medical and health sectors. He asked the officials to work favourably towards the children in all Government schools and Anganwadis as majority of children belong to weaker sections. We can achieve best results by extending good education to children between 10 to 12 years, he said.

Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, CS KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) M Ravichandra, AP Dairy Development Corporation MD A Babu, School Education Commissioner (Infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, Civil Supplies Corporation VC and MD G Veerapandian, Women and Child Welfare Director Dr. A Siri, Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officers were present.

