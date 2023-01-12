CM YS Jagan Reviews Pre-GIS 23 Arrangements 

Amaravati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to work towards attracting real investments into the State through the AP Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled to be held at Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

During the review meeting on pre-summit arrangements held here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said they should aim at attracting global investments and turning the State into a hub for green energy and other emerging new products.

He directed the officials to prepare a detailed programme explaining the vast opportunities and resources available for investments in the State.

When the officials explained they are planning to conduct road-shows abroad about the Summit, he told them to study the functioning of various industrial hubs during their visits abroad and acquaint themselves with the management systems in vogue to run MSMEs so that the same can be implemented here.

Officials further told him that though MoUs worth Rs 18.87 lakh crore were signed between 2014 and 20119, the average investments grounded annually were worth just Rs 11, 994 crores.

However, between 2019 and 2022, the average annual investment has been Rs.15, 693 crore while the total investments of Rs. 1,81,821 crore, approved by SIPB, are in various stages of progress.The projects would provide employment to 1,40,903 persons.



