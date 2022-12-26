CM YS Jagan Reviews Comprehensive Land Survey in AP, Inspects Drone Technology

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the survey of lands under Jagananna Bhoo Hakku – Bhoo Raksha programme (Comprehensive Land Survey) for resolving all land issues. The review meeting was held in the CM camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister also inspected the survey stones and drones being used to conduct a comprehensive land survey of the state. The officials explained to the CM how they are processing the information gathered from drones employed in the survey of lands in the state.



Budi Mutyala Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Chief Secretary. Ajay Kallam, Principal Advisor to CM, G Sai Prasad, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department, KVV Satyanarayana, Secretary (Finance Department), Siddharth Jain, Commissioner of Survey and Settlement and Land Records, Kona Sasidhar, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj, A Md Imtiaz, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA), Pravin Kumar, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, VG Venkata Reddy, Director of Mines and Geology and other officials were present.

