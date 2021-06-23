CM YS Jagan Reviews AP IT Policy, EMCs and Digital Libraries

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting over the draft of the new state Information Technology (IT) Policy, Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMC), Digital Libraries establishment with officials at the Camp Office on Wednesday.

Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Information Technology Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, YSR Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) CEO M Nandakishore and other officials were present in the meeting. The government was giving final touches to the new IT policy which would be unveiled shortly.

As stated by the IT Minister, the government was framing the new policy keeping in view the future needs of major IT firms that might continue the work-from-home model. The minister had reviewed the draft policy on Monday and said that the new policy will be released after the Chief Minister reviews the policy and adds any new suggestions.

