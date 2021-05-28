CM YS Jagan Reviews AP Irrigation Projects

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Polavaram works and other priority irrigation projects at camp office here on Friday.

Polavaram Project

Explaining the progress of works of Polavaram project to the Chief Minister, the officials said 91 percent of spillway concrete works were completed and the remaining works will be done by June 15. They said 42 radial gates are erected and pending 6 gates will be completed soon and added that remaining 14 hydraulic cylinders will reach very soon from Germany. The officials siad they have lifted all the gates to release upcoming flood water. They said the works of spill channel will reach safe stage by May end. They said the gaps in upper coffer dam were closed and difficult works regarding it are also completed. They said 1,2 reaches of coffer dam to targetted height will be completed by end of June and 3,4 reaches of coffer dam to targetted height will be completed by end of July. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works related to lower coffer dam.

Reviewing the payment of Polavaram bills by Central Government, the Chief Minister said around Rs 16,000 crore bills are pending at various phases. He said the state government is sanctioning money in prior as Polavaram is a high priority project and should be completed on a war footing. He said the state government is moving forward with a positive attitude towards the project despite financial constraints. He said it is not appropriate to have bills pending at the Center regarding expenditure incurred by the State Government for the project and directed the officials to focus on getting it reimbursed. He said the officials are estimating that it will cost atleast Rs 1,400 crore in coming three months and directed the officials to go to Delhi and get the pending bills cleared.

Naredi barrage on Vamsadhara river

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on constructing Naredi barrage on Vamsadhara river and consider it as a priority project. Chief Secretary informed the Chief Minister that a letter was written to Odisha Chief Secretary and waiting for the reply and added that he will soon discuss with Odisha government regarding it.

Nellore and Sangam barrage

The officials said the construction of Nellore barrage will be completed by June 31 and 84 percent of works related to Sangam barrage are completed and it will be completed by July 31. The Chief Minister was informed that works are in progress on both sides of Owk tunnel and the work of 116 meters is still pending and will be completed in the coming three months. They said the fault area is being filled with polyurethane foam through fore polling method.

Veligonda project

The officials informed the Chief Minister that Tunnel -1 of Veligonda project is ready and head regulator works of tunnel -1 are almost completed. The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the works of Tunnel -2. He said there should be no delay in works and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan for the next meeting. Reviewing on Vamsadhara Stage -2, Phase -2 works, the Chief Minister said the project is taken as priority project and works should be expedited and there should be no delay. He said works for interlinking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon.

Reviewing on pending works of Thotapalli barrage, the officials said problems regarding land acquisition are solved and the pending works will be completed soon. The Chief Minister said to focus on Gajapathinagaram branch canal to which officials said land acquisition will be solved soon.

Reviewing in Tarakarama Theertha Sagaram reservoir works, the officials said the contractor who did work in previous government has approached court and will move forward solving the legal problems. The Chief Minister also reviewed on Mahendrathanaya offshore reservoir. The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the repair works of the Brahmasagar and Paidipalem projects immediately and added to take immediate steps to store Brahmasagar at full capacity.

Rayalaseema drought mitigation projects

The Chief Minister also reviewed Rayalaseema drought mitigation projects, AP Godavari Krishna Salinity Mitigation‌ and Water security projects, Palnadu drought mitigation projects and Uttaranchal Sujala Sravanti projects. The officials said a special purpose vehicle has been set up for Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation project and added that the Power finance corporation has agreed to give Rs 12,056 crore for this project. The officials said Rural Electrification corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 2750 crore to YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation project and it has already released Rs 850 crore in March. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to release all bills related to R&R and land acquisition of all projects and also solve any other pending problems.

Water Resources Minister Dr P Anil Kumar, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawath, Irrigation ENC C Narayana Reddy and other officials were present.

