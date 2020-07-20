AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the posts of BC corporations Chairman and Directors will be filled by the end of July. The CM made the announcement at a review meeting on Monday, July 20 over the formation of various sub-caste corporations within the BC.

Speaking to officials, CM YS Jagan directed to inquire if all the respective castes in BC are getting government schemes benefits or not.

The CM said Rs 22,685.74 crore has been disbursed to 2,12,40,810 beneficiaries in BCs through cash transfers since the YSR Congress Party government came to power.

YS Jagan advised officials to take responsibility that the schemes are distributed to all the eligible beneficiaries.



The CM said that no other government has ever worked so hard in the past for the betterment of BCs like YSRCP.

The YSRCP government is committed to the overall development of the BC community with corruption-free and transparent ruling and providing all the schemes at their doorsteps, said YS Jagan.

"The government is now setting up a total of 52 corporations, including new ones, but in the past, only 69 castes were given priority and now all BC castes will be given priority in corporations," said the CM.

Along with the CM, Deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministers Shankara Narayana, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishnadas, Mopidevi Venkataramanaand MLC Janga Krishnamurthy were present at the meeting.