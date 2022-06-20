Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with the urban development department at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday. Reviewing the progress of construction works of TIDCO houses, the Chief Minister has instructed the officials that the houses should be completed at the earliest.

“Since the YSR Congress party assumed office, the state government has spent Rs 4,500 crore on the scheme and an additional Rs 6,000 crore will be spent,” he said.

CM YS Jagan also reviewed the development of road network in Municipal corporations and Municipalities. Of the 16,762 roads, the government is spending Rs 1,826.22 crore on 4,396.65 km of roads. The officials informed the chief minister that 55.15 per cent of the work had been completed and the repair of potholes will be completed by July 15.

Review on Jagananna's Haritha Nagaralu programme

The chief minister also reviewed the Jagananna's Haritha Nagaralu programme. He said under Jagananna's Haritha Nagaralu programme, the roads from airports to cities should be beautified. Roads from Gannavaram to Vijayawada and Bhogapuram to Visakhapatnam should also be beautified. He instructed the officials that the city should be improved in such a way that the selected roads in major cities and towns of the state should be developed and beautified in a similar manner.

CM YS Jagan told officials to focus on treating the sewage water. He said, “Krishna and Godavari rivers and their crop canals are getting polluted due to the release of sewage water in it.” The chief minister instructed the officials to release only treated sewage water into the rivers to curb pollution.

He added that adequate measures should be taken to ensure that garbage and plastic waste is not dumped in the crop canals. Flyovers and RoBs, which are under construction in cities and towns, should be completed on a priority basis. He said extra attention should be given to the beautification of canals in Vijayawada and the canals should be maintained as pollution-free.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Municipal Administration Commissioner Praveen Kumar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, AP TIDCO MD C.H. Sridhar, Swachh Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar and other senior officials were present.

