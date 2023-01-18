CM YS Jagan Review Meet: Do Away with Millers for Procurement of Food Grains 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the Agriculture Department officials to accord utmost priority to provide seeds and fertilisers to farmers through RBKs.

During the review meeting on Agriculture Department held here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told them there should be no flaws in the supply of seeds and fertilisers to the farmers even in the Rabi season.

The officials told him they are working on plans to distribute Kisan drones and agricultural instruments on 50 per cent subsidy to farmers through RBKs besides providing training to farmers on the use of drones through Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University from December.

They informed that the distribution of drones and agricultural instruments will be taken up in March and May-June. A total of 2000 drones will be distributed and in the first phase, 500 drones will be given to farmers.

In response, he directed them to intensify training programmes and also establish a training centre in the North Andhra region.

He further directed them to formulate plans on implementing Plant Doctor Concept and conduct soil testing programmes in April every year. After completing soil tests, farmers should be given the test certificates and educated on the crops to be cultivated and on the fertilisers to be used in their agricultural lands, he said.

He suggested that steps be taken to equip RBKs with soil testing instruments and complete the mapping in every village to ensure that use of fertilisers and pesticides would be limited to the requirement there by saving the farmers’ money and reducing pollution.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to be ready to distribute compensation to the farmers who suffered losses due to the Mandous cyclone. Officials told him they have already distributed seeds to farmers on subsidy.

In view of 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, officials explained that an action plan has been formulated on the distribution of millets to people.

The officials disclosed that, on the instructions of the Chief Minister, so far Rs. 5,373 crore worth food grains have been procured from farmers and payments were completed up to 89 per cent in view of the Sankranti festival. The procurement will go on till February second week.

The Chief Minister said that procurement should be done based on e-cropping data without the involvement of millers and middlemen while steps should be taken to strengthen the present system to ensure that farmers are not put to financial losses. Once the procurement is done, the entire further responsibility lies with the Government, he remarked, adding that a special phone number should be made available to address the grievances.

He further added that while the TDP Government spent Rs. 8000 crore annually on procurement, the present government has been spending Rs. 15,000 crores annually on procurement of food grains including discoloured paddy to keep the farmers happy. In an unprecedented manner, we are also making payments to farmers immediately, he said.

