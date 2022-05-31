CM YS Jagan Returns To AP After Successful Davos Trip

GANNAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with State Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, G Amarnath and State officials returned from his 11-day trip after successfully attending the World Economic Forum's annual summit in Davos on Tuesday. The Chief Minister landed at Gannavaram Airport and was greeted by public representatives and higher officials at the airport.

The Chief Minister made an impressive and fruitful presence at the WEF Summit, interacting with captains of Industries and clinching deals in key sectors. The state has signed MoUs with big-ticket companies besides discussing investment opportunities in various sectors.

Adani, Greenko and Aurobindo have signed MoUs with the state for an investment of Rs 1.25 lakh crore related to green energy, which is needed to make the state a hub for industrialization 4.0. ArcelorMittal, the world-renowned company, has announced that it will be investing in green energy along with Greenko and added it is doubling its investment in Andhra Pradesh for the first time.

