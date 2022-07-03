CM YS Jagan Returns To AP After Paris Trip

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his Paris trip along with his family on Sunday morning.

He reached Gannavaram airport and was greeted by Minister Jogi Ramesh, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, and other district officials at the airport.

Watch: AP CM YS Jagan Arrives at Gannavaram Airport after Paris Tour

The Chief Minister had left for France on June 28 and attended the graduation day celebrations of his eldest daughter YS Harshini Reddy who completed her Post Graduation (MBA) with distinction from the INSEAD Business School in Paris on July 2.

