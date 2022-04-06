New Delhi: After discussing various issues including the Polavaram project and pending arrears to the state from Telangana, etc with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the national capital.

Stressing on the need for fulfilling the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, YS Jagan requested Amit Shah to speed up the division of assets listed under Schedules IX and X of the Act.

It may be recalled here that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said in Rajya Sabha in February this year that the division of assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the Act can be undertaken in an expedited manner with mutual agreement and that the Centre can act only as a coordinating agency.

Had a wonderful meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. We exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including the implementation of the #JalJeevanMission in Andhra. pic.twitter.com/R4EirISsVs — Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) April 5, 2022

The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs had informed the House that a panel had been formed to look into the division of institutions under Schedule IX. Out of 90 institutions, Telangana has no objection towards dividing 68 institutions. But Andhra Pradesh has agreed for the division of only 33 institutions out of these 68.

To discuss the Polavaram project issue further, the Chief Minister met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged him to help speed up the project works so it gets completed on scheduled time. Both the leaders discussed the Polavaram designs issue as some designs are still awaiting approval. CM YS Jagan also urged the Minister to approve revised estimates of the Polavaram project and release the bills not on the basis of component but taking the entirety of the project.

CM YS Jagan also met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday. The Chief Minister was accompanied by MPs Vijay Sai Reddy and Midhun Reddy. In the meeting, YS Jagan discussed the development of National Highways in the state with the Union Minister.