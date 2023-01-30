CM YS Jagan Releases Rs. 330 Cr Under Jagananna Chedodu

Vinukonda: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs. 330.15 crore under Jagananna Chedodu towards financial assistance for 3, 30, 145 eligible Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and Tailors. The amount will be directly credited into their bank accounts.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the slew of welfare measures implemented by the YSRCP Government has been empowering every BC, SC and ST family and helping them to improve financially.

He said that the Government is striving to implement the scheme without giving room for discrimination on grounds of caste, religion, community or party affiliation and without giving scope for favouritism or corruption.

The state has registered a growth rate of 11.43 per cent turning it into a model state for the entire country.

While the total amount disbursed to the people through DBT under various welfare schemes has so far reached Rs. 1, 92, 938 crore, it equals to Rs. 3,00,000 crore when benefits given to people under non-DBT schemes also included, he elucidated.

The Chief Minister said that 30,00, 000 house site pattas were distributed to women and the support extended to the women’s self help groups turned their societies to A grade from C and D grades enjoyed by them during the TDP rule.

He said that nearly one crore families are receiving benefits through various welfare measures of the Government that included input subsidy payment in the same season for crop loss, zero percent interest scheme, YSR Asara, Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam and EBC Nestam.

In response to the appeals of the local MLA Brahma Naidu, he sanctioned

Rs. 12 crore for implementing a drinking water scheme to benefit 12 villages in Gollapalli Mandal and Rs. 15 crore for upgrading the local 50-bed hospital into a100-bedded hospital. He also accepted the request of the MLA to establish a college here to cater to the needs of the minorities.

With today’s disbursal that would benefit Rs. 10,000 each, the total financial assistance provided so far under Jagananna Chedodu has reached a whopping Rs. 927.39 crore benefitting Rs. 30,000 each while the number of beneficiaries stood at 2, 98, 122, 2, 99, 116 and 3, 30, 145 in the last three years respectively.

On individual count, 47, 533 Nayee Brahmins, 1, 14, 661 Rajakas and 1, 67,951 tailors would benefit to the tune of Rs. 47.53 crore, Rs 114.67crore and Rs 167.95 crore respectively from the scheme being implemented for the third consecutive year.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna, MLA B. Brahma Naidu, District Collector and senior officials participated in the meeting.