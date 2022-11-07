CM YS Jagan Releases Book on Former Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy

Nov 07, 2022, 21:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

 Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released a book on former Minister Mekapati Gowtam Reddy here on Monday.

Unveiling the book ‘Chirasmaraneeyudu-Sri Mekapati Gowtam Reddy Garu’ penned by personality development trainer Dr Venugopal Reddy and journalist Vijay RK, the Chief Minister recalled his association with the Minister.

The programme was attended by former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy, writer Venugopal Reddy, Pillutla Raghu, Mocharla Narayana Rao and Peerla Parthasaradhi.
 


Read More:

Tags: 
Mekapati Gowtham Reddy
YSRCP
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Advertisement
Back to Top