CM YS Jagan Releases AP Employees Association’s 2023 Diaries and Calendars

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the diaries and calendars of various employees and teacher unions here on Wednesday.

A delegation of employees including AP Government Employees Association president KR Suryanarayana, association representatives G Oscar Rao and GM Ramesh Kumar has called on the Chief Minister at his camp office here on Wednesday and extended their New Year and Sankranti wishes to him.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy were also present.

