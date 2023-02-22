AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.1,00,55,000 for 2,011 eligible junior lawyers in the state under the fourth tranche of the YSR Law Nestham scheme. The Chief Minister transferred the money through the Direct Benefit Transfer mode at an event to be held in the CM Camp office on Wednesday and deposited the amount into the bank accounts of the junior lawyers.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said that the YSR Law Nestham scheme gives much-needed social security to junior advocates who need handholding and support for their basic needs in the initial days of their careers. " We have been releasing funds for the past three years successfully and our Government will stand by the lawyers. Lawyers can enroll themselves through the website - ysrlawnestham. e-pragati for this scheme. We are conducting this process twice a year in the coming days so that no one misses out and enrolls themselves under this scheme. This was a promise made during my Padayatra, and my government has brought in the Law Nestam scheme to help junior lawyers," he assured.

Speaking further the Chief Minister quoted, " The weapon of the advocate is like the sword of a soldier and not to be like the dagger of the assassin. I personally request the lawyers who have benefitted from the scheme to remember this and reciprocate in the same manner and help the poor with added dedication. I wish you all success in your future endeavours and take this programme forward, " YS Jagan stated.

The Law Department has been implementing the scheme through the nodal agency e-Pragati. An aid of Rs 4.95 crore was paid in 2019-20, Rs 8.28 crore in 2020-21, Rs 12.59 crore in 2021-22, and Rs 8.56 crore in 2022-23 to beneficiaries. With the amount to be paid on Wednesday, the State Government has provided financial assistance of Rs.35.40 crore to 4,248 lawyers in three and a half years.

The main objective of the YSR Law Nestham scheme is to provide financial aid to junior advocates, Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 per month is provided to beneficiaries for three years or till they attain the age of 35 years, whichever is earlier. The stipend was highly beneficial for the lawyers during the COVID time. Financial assistance from this fund is provided for loans, insurance, and other medical needs to eligible advocates, AP Law Secretary Satya Prabhakar Rao stated.

Another scheme meant for lawyers is the Advocate Welfare Fund where a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore is provided through a trust. The Advocate General is the Chairman, Principal Secretary (Finance) is the trustee, and Law Secretary is the managing trustee. A total of Rs 25 crore has also been released so far to the Bar Council of AP. AP Law Secretary Satya Prabhakar Rao and other officials working in the law department participated in the event which was virtually attended by officials from District Collectorates across the state.

