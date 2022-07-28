Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Gollaprolu in Kakinada district on Friday. During his visit, the CM will distribute the third installment of YSR Kapu Nestham scheme to beneficiaries. He will directly deposit the amount into beneficiaries accounts with a click of the button. The financial assistance is being given to uplift the living standards of women of the Kapu community.

As per the CMO release, the Chief Minister will depart for Gollaprolu from Tadepalli at 9.30 am on July 29. He will reach Gollaprolu at 10.30 am. The Chief Minister will address a public meeting from 10.45 am to 12.15 am. After addressing the people, CM YS Jagan will release the third installment of YSR Kapu Nestham scheme. He will leave Gollaprolu at 12.40 pm and is scheduled to reach Tadepalli at 1.30 pm.

Also Read: Munugode MLA Rajagopal Holds Talks with Close Aides to Decide on Quitting Congress

