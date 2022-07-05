Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme 2022-23 on July 13. Under this scheme, the state government is providing an annual cash incentive of Rs 10,000 to eligible auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers.

The annual cash incentive is being provided to the drivers for the recurring expenses such as insurance and maintenance of the vehicle to procure fitness certificates among other documents.

To disburse the annual cash incentive, the transport department has invited applications from eligible candidates for 2022-23. In a statement, the Transport Commissioner P Rajababu said that applications should be submitted to the village and ward secretariats by July 7. Existing beneficiaries of the scheme as well as drivers who have purchased new autos, taxis and maxi cabs can also apply.

How to apply?

Existing beneficiaries will have to submit a photograph with their vehicle at the village and ward secretariats

Drivers who have recently purchased a new vehicle will have to apply with relevant documents like their Aadhaar card, White ration card, Land details, Income tax, domestic electricity usage, caste and other details

Candidates who have consumed more than 300 units per month on an average in the last six months are not eligible for the scheme. In case if the building complex has one electricity meter then the average electricity consumption of a house is calculated based on the number of houses

The beneficiaries will be selected after scrutinizing the applications

The list of eligible beneficiaries will be approved at the offices of the MPDO/Municipal Commissioner by July 9

Once the applications are approved by the District Collectors on July 10, the process of payment of cash to beneficiaries through CFSS will begin on July 12 and 12

If the name of the beneficiary is not in the list even if he/she fulfills the eligibility criteria, the beneficiary will be given the opportunity to lodge a complaint.

