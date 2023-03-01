AP CM YS Jagan Financial Aid for Nidadavolu Girl's Treatment at AIIMS

Nidadavolu (East Godavari dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown his generosity by directing the officials concerned to sanction another Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to Diana Shanthi suffering from spinal muscular disease.

During his visit to Rajahmundry on January 3, Santhi's mother Surya Kumari from Settipeta sought help from the Chief Minister for her two year-old daughter's treatment. Following the Chief Minister's instructions, District Collector K Madhavi Latha has provided a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh, monthly pension of Rs 10,000 and data entry operator job under outsourcing.

Surya Kumari thanked the Chief Minister for his support to her daughter's treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi during his visit here on Wednesday. The Collector said that steps will be taken to ensure support for the girl for five months. Risdiplam IT gene therapy injection from the US which costs Rs 14 crore should be administered to the baby. As part of it, the baby needs to undergo medical tests for a few months, she said adding that financial assistance would be given for her Delhi visits.