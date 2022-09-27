CM YS Jagan Presents Pattu Vastrams to Tirumala Temple

Tirupati: As the 9-day Srivari Brahmotsavam in Tirumala began on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented pattu vastrams (silk clothes) on behalf of the state government to Lord Venkateswara.

YS Jagan took part in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple opposite the main shrine and presented the Vastrams to the main deity.

After presenting silk clothes to Lord Venkateswaras in Tirumala hills, the chief minister also participated in the first Vahan of Srivari Brahmotsavams – Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

Clad in a traditional white dhoti, shirt and kanduva, Jagan also offered prayers in the Venkateswara temple and sought blessings for the development and prosperity of the State.

Earlier, the chief minister, who arrived on a 2-day visit to the temple town, offered prayers at the Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple. CM YS Jagan is expected to inaugurate the New building Parakamani Bhavan at Tirumala built with a cost of Rs 23 crore before leaving for Tirupati on Wednesday morning.