CM YS Jagan To Present Silk Robes To Kanaka Durga Tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamivarala Devasthanam, atop Indrakeelaadri Hill on October 21, which is the fifth day of the nine day Dasara festival.

District Collector Md Imtiaz, Commissioner of Police B. Sreenivasulu and other officers, visited the temple on Monday and monitored the security arrangements being made for CM YS Jagan's visit. The Chief Minister will visit the temple on Wednesday afternoon and will present the pattu vastralu to the goddess and on that day, the Goddess is worshipped as 'Sri Saraswati Devi'.

The Collector said that “Only a few persons will be allowed to accompany the Chief Minister." The officials will allow only 13,000 persons to have darshan of the Goddess on Moola Nakshatram day and only 10,000 people per day are allowed on the remaining days of the festival.