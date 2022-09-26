Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will present a silk vastram to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday, September 27. The Tirupati district administration has completed arrangements to receive the chief minister who will start his two-day visit to the temple town from tomorrow.

According to a press release issued by the District Collector K Venkatarami Reddy on Monday, the CM will arrive in Tirupati in the evening of September 27. He is expected to land at Renigunta airport at 4.35 pm on Tuesday. Soon after his arrival the CM would visit the temple of Gangamma at Tathaiyyagunta to offer prayers.

Later, CM YS Jagan will reach Tirumala and after Bedi Anjaneya Darshan he will present official pattu vastrams to Srivari temple as an official tradition. After Srivari Darshan he will also participate in the first vahana Seva of the Brahmotsavam- Pedda Sesha vahana.

CM YS Jagan will flag off a fleet of 10 electric buses at the Alipiri depot of APSRTC. The bus service will be provided on the Tirupati-Tirumala route. In view of the environment and ecology protection of Seshachala hill range where Tirumala is located, the state RTC has plans to procure 100 electric buses of which 10 buses would be flag off on Tuesday.

Each bus can accommodate 35 passenger and travel 185 kms with one charge and comprised of LED display screens CCTV cameras,Wi-fi ,GPS tracking and luggage racks. TTD has converted the Alipiri bus station into fully electric charging station .RTC will also operate 50 electric buses between Tirumala-Tirupati 14 buses to Renigunta airport, 12 on Tirupati- Madanapalli, 12 on Tirupati-Kadapa,and another 12 on Tirupati- Nellore route.

On Wednesday, the chief minister will have a second Darshan of Sri Venkateshwara and later inaugurate the newly-built parakamani building and also a new Lakshmi VPR rest house. CM YS Jagan is scheduled to reach Renigunta later in the day and leave for Orwakallu airport in Kurnool for another visit.

